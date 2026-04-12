“We’ll Dismantle The Torah World:” Shocking Remark Caught On Mic During Supreme Court Hearing

A storm of outrage erupted on Sunday when, following a Supreme Court hearing on drafting Chareidim, a recording was released of one of the petitioners’ representatives vowing “to dismantle the Torah world.”

One of the left-wing petitioners, Attorney Chagai Kalai, who represents the Israel Hofsheet organization, was heard on the microphone muttering to his colleague: “We’re going to dismantle the Olam HaTorah.”

Apart from his desire to dismantle the Olam HaTorah, Kalai was involved in the battle for Supreme Court rulings that required Israel to allow same-sex couples to pursue surrogacy in Israel, compelled the Population Authority to issue birth certificates recognizing two mothers, and established that transgender parents should be listed simply as “parent” rather than “mother” or “father.” He himself is part of the LGBTQ community and lives with a non-Jewish male partner.

The Shas party issued a statement saying: “Outrage! The truth is out! Not military needs or reserve duty—but a declared goal: ‘to dismantle the Torah world.’

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“Anti-Jewish left-wing organizations have joined forces with disconnected, power-intoxicated judges in an attempt to harm the spiritual strength of Am Yisrael during wartime—lomdei Torah Hakedosha. Shame and disgrace.”

Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni responded by stating: “About this we said last week: ‘V’hi She’Amda… for in every generation they rise against us to destroy us, and Hakadosh Baruch Hu saves us from their hands.’”

Gafni added, “History proves time and again: those who sought to harm the Torah world disappeared into the dust of history, while we continue to exist and flourish. So it was, and so it will be. No hateful statement will extinguish the light of Torah.”

UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf stated: “The recording is as clear as a thousand witnesses that the petitioners came with deception—exploiting legal proceedings while pretending to care about the law. The clear words in the recording show their true aim: to dismantle the Torah world. The motivation, therefore, is antisemitism and hatred of Torah.”

“I expect the Court to immediately invalidate the process and impose sanctions and fines on the petitioners who misled it.”

MK Meir Porush stated: “Today’s hearing is another layer in a broader campaign declared by the judicial system against everything sacred. The petitioners propose shutting down yeshivos and dismantling the Torah world, while the judges and the Attorney General’s representatives want to starve the children of lomdei Torah.”

“These statements reflect what is said in the Gemara—that the hatred of the ignorant toward Talmidei Chachamim is greater than the hatred of the nations toward Yisrael.”

“At a time of security tension, one would expect the judicial system to show restraint—but unfortunately, the opposite is true, and they are exploiting every situation to increase the persecution. We implore them again: stop! Do not drag us into an irreparable rift.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)