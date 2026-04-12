Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BOCHUR MISSING IN NEGEV: Fears Of Drowning At “Ein Akev Spring” During Bein Hazmanim Outing

A yeshiva bochur has been reported missing at the Ein Akev spring in the Negev, with growing concern that he may have drowned during a Bein Hazmanim outing.

According to initial reports, emergency teams were alerted after the bochur went missing at the popular desert spring. Based on available indications, there is significant concern that he may have drowned in the water.

A specialized rescue team from Unit “Lehava,” including trained divers skilled in search and recovery operations, is currently en route to the scene. The unit is being transported by a police helicopter from Israel’s aerial unit to expedite the response.

Additional police forces are also participating in the search efforts as authorities work urgently to locate the missing bochur.

This is a developing situation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BOCHUR MISSING IN NEGEV: Fears Of Drowning At “Ein Akev Spring” During Bein Hazmanim Outing

CHIEF RABBINATE PROTESTS: Outrage After High Court Hearing Held On Shabbos [VIDEO]

TRAGEDY: 18-Year-Old Lakewood Bochur Eli Schepansky Z”L Killed In Car Crash In Southern New Jersey

🚨 President Trump Announces Total Naval Blockade Of Straight Of Hormuz Following Failed Iran Negotiations

FLATBUSH: Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Yeruchim Leshinsky Ztl, Longtime Maggid Shiur in Mirrer Yeshiva

Stormy Supreme Court Hearing: Leftists Demand Closure Of Yeshivos, Arrest Raids In Chareidi Cities

Netanyahu: “Supreme Court Must Dismiss Unconstitutional Petitions; Has No Authority To Dismiss A Minister”

Husband Arriving At Ben Gurion With Wife’s Coffin Arrested For Draft Dodging

🚨 NO DEAL: Vice President Vance Leaves Pakistan After Ceasefire Talks With Iran Fail

NEW REPORT: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei “Severely Disfigured” In U.S.-Israel Strikes