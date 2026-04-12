BOCHUR MISSING IN NEGEV: Fears Of Drowning At “Ein Akev Spring” During Bein Hazmanim Outing

A yeshiva bochur has been reported missing at the Ein Akev spring in the Negev, with growing concern that he may have drowned during a Bein Hazmanim outing.

According to initial reports, emergency teams were alerted after the bochur went missing at the popular desert spring. Based on available indications, there is significant concern that he may have drowned in the water.

A specialized rescue team from Unit “Lehava,” including trained divers skilled in search and recovery operations, is currently en route to the scene. The unit is being transported by a police helicopter from Israel’s aerial unit to expedite the response.

Additional police forces are also participating in the search efforts as authorities work urgently to locate the missing bochur.

This is a developing situation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)