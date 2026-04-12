TRAGEDY IN THE NEGEV: Bochur Yehoshua Raam Z”L, 17, From Bnei Brak, Drowns At Ein Akev

YWN regrets to report the tragic petirah of Yehoshua Raam Z”L, a 17-year-old bochur from Bnei Brak, who was niftar after drowning at the Ein Akev spring in the Negev during a Bein Hazmanim outing.

Yehoshua Z”L, a talmid at Yeshivas Grodna in Be’er Yaakov, had traveled with friends to the south when the tragedy occurred. According to reports, he went missing during the trip, prompting a large-scale search effort.

Rescue teams, including the elite Lehava unit, were dispatched to the scene after clothing believed to belong to the bochur was found near the spring. After hours of intensive searches, his body was tragically located.

Yehoshua Z”L was born in Bnei Brak to his father, Rav Yisroel Raam, and his mother, Mrs. Sarah Raam. As a young child, he battled a serious illness and, Bichasdei Hashem, recovered.

He learned in Yeshivas Tiferes Tzion in his younger years and, this past Elul, entered Yeshivas Grodna in Be’er Yaakov, where he was known as an exceptional bochur with outstanding middos and hasmadah.

Friends and classmates are in shock over his sudden and tragic petirah, describing him as a remarkable young man dedicated to his learning.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)