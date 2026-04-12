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IRAN BLAMES U.S. DEMANDS: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Blames U.S. “Maximalist Demands” for Collapse of Talks


Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran entered recent talks with the United States “in good faith,” but claimed the negotiations collapsed due to what he described as “maximalist demands” from the American side.

“In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“But when just inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU’, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.”

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