IDF Forces Surround Symbolic Hezbollah Stronghold, Site Of Nasrallah’s “Spider Web” Speech

Forces from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati Brigade combat teams, operating under the command of the 98th Division, are expanding targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

According to the statement, IDF troops completed the encirclement of the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil over the past week and have now launched an assault on the Hezbollah stronghold. IDF officials said that the terrorists in the town may have planned a cross-border raid into Israeli communities on the northern border.

The battle carries symbolic weight: Bint Jbeil is the largest Shiite town near Israel’s border (about four kilometers away), and in the 1990s, slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered his famous “spider web” speech there, comparing Israeli society’s resilience to a fragile web.

IDF forces killed over 100 Hezbollah terrorists in close-quarters combat and airstrikes in the area so far, with fewer than 50 terrorists believed to remain in the town. The IDF said that the battle is expected to continue for several more days as the soldiers destroy terror infrastructure in the dense urban area.

Ynet quoted the address delivered by the commander of the 98th Division to his troops: “Commanders and fighters, my brothers-in-arms. Bint Jbeil 2000: someone stood here and boasted about cobwebs and spiders. Today, that man no longer exists, the field no longer exists, and his words are worth nothing. Bint Jbeil 2026: our forces control the area, destroying terror infrastructure and dozens of terrorists. Behind us are the residents of the north we are defending; ahead of us are national days that remind us why we fight. With us are the best forces—courageous, capable, determined, and strong in spirit. I trust you and am proud of you. Keep pushing forward with full force.”

The military operations are being carried out as Hezbollah continues to launch rockets at Israel, and direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the IDF has been instructed to maximize operational gains against Hezbollah in case a pause becomes necessary due to negotiations between the US and Iran. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has designated the Lebanese front as the primary war theater.

The Islamic Republic insists that a ceasefire with Lebanon be included in any deal, a condition that President Trump has reportedly firmly rejected. But meanwhile, Trump has urged Israel to show restraint on attacks on Beirut ahead of negotiations. Israel has complied with the request, and while the Air Force continues to carry out strikes across Lebanon, strikes on Beirut have ceased.

Five divisions are currently operating in southern Lebanon in various configurations: the 91st, 36th, 162nd, 146th, and the 98th Division, which is leading the ongoing battle in Bint Jbeil. IDF officials say, “The battle is not over. We are in the final stages of fighting in dense areas and intend to decisively defeat the enemy and dismantle the infrastructure completely. The operation in the town will take a few more days.”

Ynet reported that assessments suggest that after Bint Jbeil is subdued, forces will reposition along an anti-tank defense line. The key question is how negotiations with Lebanon will unfold and what the IDF presence in the security zone will look like. The IDF avoids calling it a “security zone,” instead using terms like “the yellow line” or “dynamic defense,” implying a non-static deployment. Ultimately, the situation will depend on negotiations with Beirut.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)