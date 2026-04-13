Roman Gofman Is Approved To Serve As The Next Mossad Chief

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Office announced on Sunday evening that the advisory committee for senior appointments, headed by former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, has approved the candidacy of Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman for the position of Mossad chief.

“Following the committee’s approval, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu signed the appointment of the next head of the Mossad, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, who will assume his position on June 2, 2026, for a term of five years,” the statement said.

Netanyahu congratulated Gofman, saying, “Maj. Gen. Gofman has served as my military secretary for the past two years. He is an outstanding, bold, and creative officer who demonstrated out-of-the-box thinking and impressive ingenuity throughout the war. I wish him great success in his new role as head of the Mossad and am confident he will do much for Israel’s security.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also praised the appointment, describing Gofman as “sharp, professional, and highly accomplished,” with strategic thinking and exceptional execution abilities. He added that since October 7, he has worked closely with Gofman in decision-making forums and witnessed his determination, sensitivity, and professionalism firsthand.

Ben-Gvir noted that Gofman immigrated to Israel, fought for the country, and was wounded on October 7.

Gofman, who made aliyah from Belarus at the age of 14, was the commander of an IDF base in the Negev during the October 7 massacre. He rushed into battle against the Hamas terrorists and was seriously wounded in a gun battle outside Sderot.

Gofman’s appointment was approved despite earlier concerns raised during the review process about a controversial incident in his past, which had delayed the decision.

The incident occurred while he was serving as the IDF commander of the Bashan Division in the Golan. According to allegations, Gofman carried out an ‘influence operation’ in which he instructed two subordinate officers to pass classified information to a 17-year-old, Ori Elmakayes from Ashkelon, who ran a news channel on Telegram.

Elmakayes was subsequently arrested by the Shin Bet and police—who were unaware that Gofman had recruited him—and charged with serious security offenses. He was imprisoned for 18 months, and it was only after an indictment was filed against him that his defense attorneys managed to prove that the classified information was provided to him by IDF intelligence officers, and the charges were dropped.

Gofman denied direct responsibility, saying that he was unaware of Elmakayes’ age and that he had ordered that only non-classified information be transmitted to him.

Grunis expressed reservations about the appointment but was in the minority, with the three other members of the committee saying that the incident should not disqualify Gofman from serving as Mossad chief. Political sources estimate that, in light of his objection, the issue may ultimately reach the Supreme Court.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir supported Gofman’s appointment, describing him as an “excellent” officer with a distinguished career, and said that he did not view the incident as severe.

During the review, Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara, who consistently opposes anything and anybody associated with Netanyahu, raised legal concerns about Gofman’s handling and reporting of the case, following a request from Grunis.

The committee had not convened for more than two months due to Grunis’ illness, but resumed its work after his recovery. Although a decision had been expected earlier, disagreements among committee members delayed the process until the final approval was reached.

Gofman will replace current Mossad chief David Barnea, who will conclude his five-year term in June 2026.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)