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GROWING RIFT: Netanyahu–Erdogan Feud Escalates, Puts Trump In Difficult Position

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Tensions between Benjamin Netanyahu and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are rapidly escalating, creating a diplomatic challenge for President Donald Trump as the U.S. seeks to maintain ties with both countries.

The latest clash highlights a widening geopolitical divide over Iran, Gaza, and regional influence. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of seeking a new enemy following its confrontation with Iran.

“After Iran, Israel cannot live without an enemy,” Fidan said, claiming Israel is now attempting to portray Turkey as its next adversary.

Netanyahu fired back, accusing Erdoğan of aligning with Iran and its proxies, stating that Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime… unlike Erdogan who accommodates them.”

Erdoğan has intensified his attacks on Israel, accusing its leadership of war crimes and supporting international legal action against Israeli officials.

In one of the sharpest exchanges, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement comparing Netanyahu to “the Hitler of our time,” further inflaming already strained relations.

The escalating rhetoric underscores a deepening rift between the two regional powers, as Washington faces increasing pressure to navigate the growing divide.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

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