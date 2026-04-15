VP Vance: Iranian Negotiators Want a Deal, Feels “Very Good” About Talks Despite Deep Mistrust

Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that he felt “very good about where we are” in negotiations with Iran, even as he acknowledged that decades of mistrust between Washington and Tehran could not be resolved in a single round of talks.

“There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” Vance said at a Turning Point USA event. But he added that Iranian negotiators “wanted to make a deal” — and that the weekend sessions in Islamabad represented something genuinely unprecedented.

“It is a meeting that had never before happened. Not Democrat, not Republican,” Vance said. “We had never had a meeting like that where you have the person who’s effectively running the country in Iran, sitting across from the vice president of the United States.” He noted the two countries had not held discussions at that level in 47 years.

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Vance led the U.S. delegation in Islamabad alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who he said were sent by Trump to “go out there and negotiate in good faith.” The Iranian side was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Despite the talks collapsing without an agreement — prompting Trump to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports — Vance said on Fox News that “progress was made” in both communicating American red lines and understanding how Iran approaches negotiations.

A senior administration official echoed that measured optimism Tuesday, telling Fox News the two sides had “all the ingredients of a deal, but it’s not all there yet,” and that Trump’s blockade was already making Tehran “really fearful” — and therefore more willing to reach an agreement.

A second round of talks may not be far off. Trump told The Post Tuesday that negotiations could resume in Islamabad within the next two days, crediting Pakistani Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir for creating the conditions that make the Pakistani capital the preferred venue.

A fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran still has one week remaining.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)