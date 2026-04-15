Bennett Adds Anti-Chareidi Figure To Party: “The Draft‑Law Fraudster Has Joined Fraudster Bennett”

Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that his Bennett 2026 party is integrating the anti-Chareidi “Shoulder to Shoulder” organization into its ranks, and its founder, Yonatan Shalev, will be placed near the top of the party’s list and will join its leadership.

The organization, founded in 2024, became known for its campaign against the Chareidi public on issues related to the draft law, which they called the “evasion law,” claiming to be working to ease the burden on those who serve.

Following the announcement, Likud MK Boaz Bismuth, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, slammed Shalev, calling him a “draft law fraud” and accusing him of exploiting the war for personal political gain.

“Someone who pretended to lead a grassroots struggle against the draft law was exposed this morning as just another political player who exploited the army and the war for his personal advancement,” Bismuth wrote.

“The one who called the draft law ‘Yisra-bluff’ has been revealed as the real bluff himself, after joining someone who has already proven he has no problem breaking promises and stealing votes.”

Journalist Shirit Avitan wrote: “I don’t remember who told me that Yonatan Shalev was working for Bennett while appearing in news studios. So, anonymous person—turns out you were right.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)