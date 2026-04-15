Suspected Antisemitic Firebomb Attempt Targets London Reform Synagogue



Reform Synagogue Targeted in Suspected Firebomb Attack in North London

•⁠ ⁠Two suspects threw two bottles believed to contain petrol and a brick at Finchley Reform Synagogue just after midnight.

•⁠ ⁠The bottles failed to ignite — no one was injured and the building was not damaged, according to the synagogue.

•⁠ ⁠The incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with police launching a manhunt for the suspects.

•⁠ ⁠Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said police are aware of the concern caused and are working urgently to identify those responsible while continuing to support the synagogue and local community.