HARAV BERGMAN: “We Will Not Fear Those Sitting in the Court in Jerusalem”

Amid ongoing High Court deliberations and a shocking remark by an attorney who said, “we will dismantle the Olam HaTorah,” Rosh Yeshiva Hagaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman delivered a sharp and forceful response from his home.

Speaking to a group of yeshiva bochurim who came to visit him, the Rosh Yeshiva addressed the controversy surrounding the recent discussions at the Supreme Court of Israel regarding the issue of drafting chareidim.

His remarks follow reports that during a break in one of the hearings, an attorney representing petitioners was inadvertently caught on an open microphone declaring: “we will dismantle the Torah world.”

Responding to the outrage, the Rosh Yeshiva issued strong words of chizuk and defiance.

“There is a group sitting in Jerusalem in the court, where they are saying ‘they will destroy the Torah world’—this is their exact language.

So they should know, and everyone should know, that nothing will help them. ‘No weapon formed against you shall succeed.’ The Torah world will continue on and on, and nothing will help them.

We will stand strong and not be afraid of them. And you should strengthen yourselves in Torah and yiras Shamayim, and HaKadosh Baruch Hu will save us from them and from anyone who seeks to destroy the Torah world.”

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(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)