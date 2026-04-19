“LAST CHANCE”: Trump Threatens To “Blow Up The Entire Country” If New Peace Talks With Iran Fail

The Trump administration is racing to revive fragile peace negotiations with Iran, even as violence in the Persian Gulf and increasingly blunt rhetoric from President Donald Trump underscore just how narrow the window for diplomacy has become.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Pakistan late Monday for a renewed round of talks aimed at ending the Iran War, Trump confirmed Sunday, describing the effort as a critical next step following an already tense first round of negotiations.

“Steve’s going to be going there tomorrow night,” Trump said, adding that Jared Kushner — who played a central role in prior Middle East dealmaking — will also be involved in discussions scheduled for Tuesday. There were conflicting reports whether Vice President JD Vance, who led the earlier talks, was expected to attend.

But the diplomatic push is unfolding against a rapidly deteriorating backdrop.

Just one day before the planned talks, Iranian forces opened fire on vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil corridor through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne crude supply passes. The attack came after Iranian officials had publicly claimed the waterway was “fully open,” raising immediate questions about internal divisions within Tehran’s leadership and the reliability of its assurances.

Trump responded with a Truth Social post saying that Iran committed a “total violation” of the ceasefire agreement and that if a deal isn’t reached in the next round of talks, he would authorize the destruction of “every single power plant, and every single bridge, in Iran.”

The current two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is set to expire Wednesday, and while Trump has suggested a deal is within reach, his public statements have grown increasingly combative.

In an interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst, Trump warned that Iran is facing its “last chance” to agree to terms, framing the negotiations as a decisive moment.

“If they don’t sign this deal,” Trump said, “the whole country is going to get blown up.”

The president contrasted his approach with that of former President Barack Obama, signaling he would not repeat what he views as overly conciliatory policies. Trump has consistently insisted that any agreement must include Iran relinquishing the remnants of its nuclear program — a demand Tehran has historically resisted.

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The warning adds to a series of escalating statements from the president in recent days. Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. is prepared to target Iranian infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges, if negotiations collapse. He has also emphasized that American surveillance capabilities are actively monitoring Iranian nuclear sites, and that the U.S. retains significant military options beyond those already deployed during the early phase of the conflict.

At the same time, Trump has continued to frame diplomacy as his preferred outcome.

“It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way,” he said in a separate interview, expressing confidence that an agreement can be reached.

Trump himself has left open the possibility of joining the talks in Pakistan if progress is made, though he emphasized that he does not intend to get ahead of the process.

“I would say maybe at a later date. We have to see how it works out,” he said when asked whether he might travel to Pakistan.

Complicating the diplomatic landscape are conflicting signals from within Iran. While Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has suggested openness to negotiations and de-escalation, other senior figures have contradicted claims about the status of the Strait of Hormuz and the ceasefire. The attack on commercial vessels appears to reinforce concerns that different factions within the Iranian government may not be aligned.

Despite the volatility, administration officials insist the negotiations remain viable, but acknowledge that time is running out.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)