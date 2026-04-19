TRAGEDY IN ASHDOD: 25-Year-Old Bochur Killed in Horrific Crash Near Nitzanei Oz

A devastating tragedy struck the city of Ashdod with the tragic petirah of 25-year-old bochur, Rafael Ari Noach Koteiner z”l, who was killed in a horrific car accident earlier today.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Highway 57 near the Nitzanei Oz interchange, involving a private vehicle and a truck. According to MDA, emergency responders arriving at the scene found a man in his mid-20s in traumatic arrest. Despite rescue efforts, he was niftar at the scene.

ZAKA volunteers from the Sharon region were dispatched and are currently working to ensure kavod hameis. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The niftar was born in Ashdod to his father, R’ Avraham Chanoch Koteiner, a Gerrer chossid and manager of the Gur grocery in the city, and to his mother, Mrs. Rivka, daughter of noted askan R’ Chaim Brodzhak, a prominent Gerrer chossid who previously served as head of the religious council in Ashdod and Arad.

He was educated in the institutions of Chassidus Gur, including Yeshivas Beis Yisroel Gur in Ashdod, and later continued his learning in Yeshivas Gur in Chatzor and the general chassidish yeshiva “Chayei Torah” in Beitar Illit.

For parnassah, he initially worked at Mishkan Hatecheiles, and in recent years was among the senior staff at the Osher Ad branch in Afula. At the time of the crash, he was on his way to work.

Those who knew him describe a bochur with a warm countenance, a gentle soul, and a heart of gold. He was deeply devoted to his family and was especially known for his exceptional kibbud av v’eim.

Levaya details will be announced as they become available.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)