BIBI SHOCKS NATION: Netanyahu Reveals Cancer Battle, Says He Is Now Cancer-Free

Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed for the first time that he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, saying he has since been successfully treated and is now cancer-free, according to an official medical report released Friday.

The annual report, dated April 20, 2026, confirmed that Netanyahu, 76, underwent treatment following the discovery of a small malignant growth during routine monitoring. The condition was caught at a very early stage, with no spread or metastasis, and has since been completely resolved.

In a personal statement, Netanyahu explained that he deliberately delayed publication of the report by two months so it would not be released during the height of the war with Iran, in order to prevent the Iranian regime from exploiting the information for propaganda.

“The annual medical report was published today. I asked to delay its release by two months so that it would not come out at the height of the war, in order not to allow the terror regime in Iran to spread false propaganda against Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He shared three key points:

“1 – Thank God, I am healthy.

2 – I am in excellent physical condition.

3 – I had a small medical issue in the prostate that was fully treated. Thank God, it is behind me.”

Netanyahu noted that about a year and a half ago he underwent successful surgery for benign prostate enlargement and has since been under routine medical follow-up.

During a recent checkup, doctors discovered “a tiny spot of less than one centimeter” on the prostate.

“Tests showed it was a very early-stage malignant tumor, with no spread or metastasis,” he said.

According to Netanyahu, doctors told him the condition is common among men his age and presented two options:

“1 – It is not necessary to treat it; it can be monitored. Many people live with it.

2 – To undergo treatment and remove the issue.”

“You already know me,” Netanyahu added. “When I receive information in time about a possible danger, I want to deal with it immediately. That is true on the national level and also on the personal level.”

He chose to undergo targeted treatment, which successfully eliminated the cancer.

“I underwent several short treatments, read a book, and continued working. The spot disappeared completely. Thank God, I overcame this as well.”

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the medical teams at Hadassah Medical Center for their care.

He concluded with a message to the public:

“Take care of your health. Get checked and follow your doctors’ instructions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)