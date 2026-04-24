MAXIMUM PRESSURE: U.S. Economic Squeeze on Iran Nears Breaking Point, Expert Warns

U.S. economic pressure on Iran is reaching one of its most powerful levels in decades, with signs emerging that the regime could face a rapid financial and energy crisis if current conditions persist.

Miad Maleki, a former sanctions expert at the U.S. Treasury Department, said the current moment represents a rare alignment of economic, political, and military leverage against Tehran — something not seen since the early years following the Iranian Revolution.

“We’ve never had the level of leverage that we have today with Iran in the history of our conflict … since 1979,” Maleki said in an on-camera interview.

His remarks come as Donald Trump signaled an escalation in pressure, writing on Truth Social that the United States has “total control over the Strait of Hormuz” and that it is effectively “sealed up tight” until Iran agrees to a deal.

According to Maleki, what makes this moment different is the simultaneous use of multiple pressure tools — including sanctions, maritime restrictions, and tighter enforcement targeting Iran’s oil exports and the networks that facilitate them.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, has become a central pressure point, amplifying the economic impact on Tehran.

Maleki warned that Iran could run out of available oil storage capacity within two to three weeks, potentially forcing production cuts. At the same time, the country — which relies heavily on gasoline imports — could begin experiencing fuel shortages on a similar timeline.

With estimated economic losses reaching roughly $435 million per day, the pressure is now threatening to spill into Iran’s broader financial system, raising concerns the regime could struggle to pay salaries and maintain internal stability.

If sustained, analysts say the intensifying squeeze could increase the likelihood of renewed domestic unrest, as economic strain deepens across the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)