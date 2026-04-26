Nearly Half of Young Americans View U.S.-Israel Relationship as a Burden, Harvard Poll Finds

Nearly half of young Americans — 46% — believe the United States’ relationship with Israel is more of a burden than an asset, according to a new survey from the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, reflecting a continued sharp deterioration in how the next generation views one of America’s closest alliances.

The Harvard Youth Poll, which surveyed Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, found that only 16% described the U.S.-Israel relationship as mostly beneficial — the lowest figure recorded for any country tested in the survey. By contrast, 53% of respondents viewed the U.S. relationship with Canada as beneficial, while 21% said the same of Ukraine.

The poll also found that 55% of young Americans believe U.S. military action in Iran is not in the best interest of the American people.

The findings come as attitudes toward Israel among younger Americans have shifted dramatically in recent years. An earlier survey this month from the Pew Research Center found that 70% of Americans aged 18 to 49 held a somewhat or very negative opinion of Israel. That figure broke sharply along partisan lines: 84% of Democrats in that age group held a negative view, compared to 57% of Republicans.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)