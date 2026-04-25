HADASSAH RESPONDS: Hospital Denies Misleading Public Over Netanyahu Cancer Treatment Disclosure

Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital is pushing back against allegations that it misled the public regarding the timing and disclosure of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s prostate cancer treatment earlier this year.

Netanyahu revealed only this week that he had undergone treatment, after which Hadassah Ein Kerem confirmed the diagnosis. The hospital said the cancer was discovered “a few months ago,” that Netanyahu received radiation therapy approximately two and a half months ago, and that a recent follow-up showed the disease had “disappeared.”

Channel 12 health reporter Yoav Even claimed he had inquired with the hospital about Netanyahu’s condition roughly 10 days earlier and was told there was “no significant medical event… being kept hidden from the public.” Even called that response “a lie” in light of the newly disclosed treatment.

In response, Hadassah firmly denied any wrongdoing, stating it has “always only told the truth,” while emphasizing that responsibility for releasing details about the prime minister’s medical condition lies solely with the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The hospital’s role is solely to give the best medical treatment to all, including the prime minister,” the statement said.

Even also noted that during his earlier inquiry, he was not referred to the Prime Minister’s Office for clarification.

The controversy echoes a previous incident in 2023, when questions were raised over the handling of information related to Netanyahu’s pacemaker procedure at Sheba Medical Center.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)