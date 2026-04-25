DRAMA UNFOLDING: Netanyahu to Hold Crucial Meeting As Meron Lag BaOmer Event Faces Possible Cancellation

A dramatic decision is looming over the annual Lag BaOmer gathering in Meron, as Israeli officials weigh whether to significantly scale back — or even cancel — the massive event due to ongoing security concerns.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is set to convene a high-level meeting Sunday afternoon following the weekly cabinet session, bringing together senior ministers and top security officials to determine the fate of the event, which typically draws up to 200,000 participants.

Among those expected to attend are Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, and MK Meir Porush. Senior officials from the IDF and police, including the Home Front Command chief and Northern District police commander, will also participate, along with Meron project coordinator Yossi Deitch and key government ministry directors.

Officials say multiple scenarios will be discussed, ranging from holding a limited event under strict restrictions to a complete cancellation, amid heightened tensions along Israel’s northern border.

Reports late last week suggested that the defense establishment had instructed a freeze on preparations for the event. However, the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry quickly denied any official directive to halt planning, emphasizing that no such order had been issued by the Home Front Command or security agencies.

The ministry confirmed that preparations have continued in coordination with police and security forces, with infrastructure work at the site still underway in order to preserve the option of holding the event if conditions improve.

Despite the ongoing work, uncertainty remains high. Officials acknowledged that the final decision will depend on updated security assessments in the coming days, particularly in light of continued instability and sirens in the north.

The government has already invested over 100 million shekels in preparations for this year’s gathering.

A final determination is expected following Sunday’s meeting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)