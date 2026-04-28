Mossad Unveils “Groundbreaking” Operations Against Iran as Spy Chief Touts Intelligence Superiority

Mossad Director David Barnea declared that the intelligence agency’s operatives have demonstrated unprecedented operational capabilities in hostile territories during 2025, citing successful penetration of Iranian secrets and the execution of a “powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies.”

Barnea made the remarks at an awards ceremony honoring Mossad operatives for 2025 achievements. The speech offered rare public disclosure of the spy agency’s most sensitive operations, including detailed references to June’s Operation Rising Lion.

“We acquired strategic and tactical intelligence from the heart of the enemy’s secrets,” Barnea said. “We proved new, groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries. We demonstrated the effectiveness of a powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies.”

The ceremony honored operatives involved in what Mossad characterized as “exceptional operations” that maintained Israeli intelligence superiority over Iran and Lebanon. Those cited were involved in obtaining strategic and tactical intelligence, with particular emphasis on agents operating inside Iran during Operation Rising Lion.

Barnea revealed that the operation employed “new, unique working methods based on a combination of field agents, advanced technological capabilities, and deep, covert penetration, including in Tehran.”

Barnea emphasized Mossad’s partnership with the IDF in campaigns against both Iran and Hezbollah, stating the organizations worked in tandem “on both defense and offense.”

“The spy organization exerted influence through relative advantages and true partnership in striking targets in the heart of Tehran, in neutralizing senior officials, in achieving aerial superiority and in defending the Israeli home front,” he said.

The operations awarded citations this year “allowed us to break boundaries in Lebanon and Iran,” according to Barnea.

He also highlighted Mossad’s diplomatic operations, saying the agency “implemented a clandestine diplomatic campaign whose importance is critical to creating regional alliances and expanding Israel’s strategic depth.”

Ten operations and projects received citations for extraordinary contributions to Israel’s security, the Government Press Office confirmed.

Barnea concluded his remarks with a warning to potential adversaries, stating that Mossad remains vigilant despite its recent successes.

“Together with the IDF, we have changed the strategic posture of the State of Israel and strengthened its might,” he said. “At the same time, we are committed to keeping our eyes open, we are committed to intelligence and operational daring, and we are committed to the principle of action. We will not rest on our laurels, and when we see a threat, we will act with full force.”

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