MAILBAG: When It Comes To Sheitels, Don’t Let Perfect Be The Enemy Of The Good

I have been following the exchange regarding hashgacha on sheitels, and while both previous writers raise important points, I believe a crucial piece is being missed.

The second letter correctly describes how difficult it is to supervise the human hair supply chain. The process is complex, global, and not comparable to kosher food. That is true, and no honest person should claim that a sheitel hechsher today offers the same level of control as a hechsher on a package of chicken.

But from that truth, the wrong conclusion is being drawn.

To say that hashgacha is difficult, and therefore worthless, is to make the perfect the enemy of the good. A hechsher, even if it cannot guarantee 100% certainty, is certainly better than nothing. It represents an attempt — often a very serious, expensive, and logistically difficult attempt — to source hair from places that are not connected to avodah zarah, to supervise factories, and to avoid the most problematic channels. For a woman who holds like the many poskim who are machmir on this issue, that effort matters. It may not be perfect, but it is not meaningless.

We also have to be realistic about what happens if we declare all hechsherim worthless. It is tempting for some to imagine that if there were no “kosher” options, all women would simply switch to tichels. That is not what will happen in practice. If faced with no acceptable sheitel option, many women will not cover their hair with a tichel. They will instead rely on the minority opinions that hold the entire avodah zarah concern is not an issue today. Whether one agrees with those opinions or not, it is undeniable that most rabbanim in our communities do not pasken that way for themselves or their families.

Therefore, the argument that “no hechsher can be trusted, so don’t bother” does a disservice to Klal Yisroel. In practice, it is being machshil people. It removes the middle ground and pushes women who want to be machmir into a position where their only choices are to ignore the issue entirely or to stop wearing a sheitel altogether. Most will choose the first option.

A more constructive approach would be to focus on the positive: some hechsherim are better than others. Some have more extensive controls, more reliable sources, and more rabbinic oversight. Let’s talk about those differences. Let’s encourage companies to improve their standards and to be transparent about what their hechsher actually covers and what it cannot cover. That helps a consumer make an informed decision according to her rav’s guidance.

Perhaps there will come a day when the sheitel market is fully covered by suppliers with the highest level of supervision, from the point of origin to final production. If we reach that point, then a discussion about which hechsherim are insufficient may be beneficial. But we are not there today. Until then, telling women that all hechsherim are worthless does not solve the avodah zarah problem. It only ensures that fewer women will try to avoid it.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Reader

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