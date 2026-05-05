SECRET WEAPON? Pentagon Brushes Off Reports Iran Is Teaching Dolphins To Battle U.S. Warships

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth rejected claims Tuesday that Iran is developing dolphin-based weapons systems to threaten U.S. naval operations in the Persian Gulf, but stopped short of commenting on American capabilities in the same area.

“I can confirm they don’t,” Hegseth said when asked about Iranian programs during a Pentagon briefing.

The comments followed a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Iran has explored reviving Soviet-era marine mammal training programs that could deploy mine-carrying dolphins against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran acquired trained dolphins from the Soviet Union in 2000, according to declassified reports. The animals were reportedly trained to carry mines and deliver attacks against enemy vessels.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine said he had not heard of the Iranian dolphin program before the recent media reports.

“It’s like sharks with laser beams,” he said, referencing the 1997 film “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”

The U.S. Navy has maintained a marine mammal training program for decades, though details of its operations remain classified.

Defense analysts said reports of Iranian interest in animal-based weapons systems suggest the regime is turning to unconventional tactics as its conventional military capabilities decline. Tehran has previously relied on naval mines, fast-attack boats, and drone strikes to threaten American interests in the Gulf region.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-third of global maritime oil trade passes, remains a critical chokepoint that Iran has repeatedly threatened to disrupt.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)