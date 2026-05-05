STAB IN THE BACK: 30 House Democrats Demand U.S. Reveal Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal Secrets

Thirty House Democrats are demanding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly disclose details of Israel’s nuclear weapons program, arguing that U.S. nonproliferation policy in the Middle East cannot be credible while maintaining what they call an untenable “policy of official silence” about one of the region’s nuclear powers.

In a letter led by Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro, the Democrats contend that the administration cannot simultaneously negotiate limits on Iran’s nuclear program, manage Saudi Arabia’s civil nuclear ambitions, and maintain strategic ambiguity about Israel’s atomic arsenal — a posture they argue undermines American credibility and congressional oversight.

“We cannot develop a coherent nonproliferation policy for the Middle East,” the lawmakers write, “including with respect to Iran’s civil nuclear program and Saudi Arabia’s civil nuclear ambitions, while maintaining a policy of official silence about the nuclear weapons capabilities of one party central to the ongoing conflict in which the United States is a direct participant.”

The demand marks a rare moment of Democratic pressure on a sensitive diplomatic issue as the Trump administration pursues framework negotiations with Iran and courts Saudi Arabia as a counterweight to Tehran. It also reflects growing frustration among some lawmakers that Congress lacks sufficient information to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for overseeing nuclear weapons policy.

Israel has long maintained a doctrine of “nuclear ambiguity,” neither confirming nor denying possession of atomic weapons. The White House, across multiple administrations of both parties, has generally respected that ambiguity as a matter of Israeli security policy. But the Democrats argue the time for such deference has passed.

“We ask that you hold Israel to the same standard of transparency that the United States expects from any other country that may be pursuing or retaining nuclear weapons capability,” the group wrote.

The letter requests specific information: details on Israeli warheads and delivery systems, uranium enrichment capabilities, the function of the Dimona nuclear complex in the Negev Desert, and what the United States knows about Israeli nuclear doctrine and red lines — information the administration has historically kept classified or withheld from broader congressional scrutiny.

“The United States openly acknowledges the nuclear weapons programs of the United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, Russia, China and North Korea,” they write. “We ask that Israel be held to the same standard as any other foreign country, and that the United States government speaks candidly about its potential nuclear weapons capabilities, whatever they may be.”

The timing of the letter carries diplomatic weight. As Rubio negotiates what he recently characterized as a limited “framework” for future talks with Iran on its nuclear program, the Democrats argue that strategic ambiguity about Israel’s capabilities complicates America’s negotiating position and moral authority. They also contend that Congress cannot properly evaluate the risks of escalation or assess administration contingency planning without fuller information about the regional nuclear balance.

“Congress has a constitutional responsibility to be fully informed about the nuclear balance in the Middle East, the risk of escalation by any party to this conflict, and the administration’s planning and contingencies for such scenarios,” the letter states. “We do not believe we have received that information.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House has traditionally managed Israeli nuclear matters with extreme discretion, viewing the issue as central to regional stability and Israeli security calculations. Any shift toward public acknowledgment would represent a significant change in longstanding U.S. policy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)