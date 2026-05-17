London Police Searching For Man Who Vowed To “Behead Jews”

London police are searching for a man who threatened to “behead Jews” in a video that circulated on social media on Friday.

The video shows the man making violent antisemitic threats against Jews and Israel.

Shomrim in London wrote: “We are aware of the horrific video circulating on social media showing a gentleman threatening to behead Jews and much more. This was taken outside 82 Whitechapel Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E1 1JQ.”

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“This has been reported to the Metropolitan Police, who are taking it very seriously and have started an investigation to identify and arrest the male and mitigate the immediate threats.”

“We are aware of the fact that the Orthodox Jewish community is exceptionally concerned about these threats and want to reassure the community that we are working closely with the police and will be stepping up patrols till he is caught.”

A police spokesperson said: “We understand that incidents of this nature cause significant concern, and we treat every report with the utmost seriousness. Hate crimes of any kind have no place in our communities.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)