Amit Segal: “This Is The Most Dangerous Man To Israeli Democracy”

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal published a scathing attack against Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon and his superior, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, in his weekly column in Yisrael Hayom.

“Many people are endangering democracy in Israel,” Segal began. “But it’s doubtful there is anyone who endangers it more than Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon. The Deputy Attorney General, the bureaucrat who has never given an interview and always stays in the background, is the driving force behind the Attorney General’s effort to turn Israel’s administrative and constitutional law into dust and ashes.”

“His goal is to delay and obstruct at any cost—turning every appointment, every piece of legislation, and every government procedure into an almost declarative event, empty of substance, that always ends up in the High Court. When this is done systematically and consistently, with twice‑daily warnings about the ‘end of democracy,’ the result is the neutering of majority rule.”

Segal then addressed the affair surrounding the appointment of Roman Gofman as Mossad chief, calling it “the peak—or the low point—of Limon and his circle’s conduct.”

“The number of substantive flaws committed by Baharav-Miara exceeded any flaws Goman was accused of: deliberately delaying her response, submitting her opinion only to former Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, and lying to the media that no such opinion existed.”

Segal added: “Limon and his circle are inflicting severe damage on democracy because they constantly change the rules, rewrite them, and allow oral interpretations to override written ones—interpretations that themselves change from day to day, all according to the interests at hand.”

Segal concluded sharply: “The Justice Ministry has collapsed. The next government will have to lift it off the floor.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)