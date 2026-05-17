Iranian Regime Spokesman: U.S. Must Accept Tehran’s Terms or “Surrender to Our Missiles”

A spokesman for Iran’s parliament has issued a new ultimatum to the United States, declaring that Washington has two choices: accept Tehran’s conditions or “surrender to our missiles.”

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the comments amid the ongoing standoff between Tehran and Washington over a U.S. peace proposal and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. has reportedly set five conditions in response to Iran’s counter-proposals, including no payment of war damages and the transfer of 400 kilograms of uranium, according to reports from the IRGC-affiliated Fars News.

Rezaei has emerged as one of the most aggressive voices in Tehran’s messaging campaign against Washington. Earlier this month, he announced that Iran’s “restraint is over,” warning that any aggression against Iranian vessels would be met with a heavy and decisive response targeting American vessels and bases. He has also stated that Iran could raise uranium enrichment to 90% if pressure continues, and has dismissed the U.S. proposal as a “wish list.”

The latest threats come as Iran launched a new maritime toll and insurance system for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran shut down to enemy states following the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28. Stricter controls were imposed after President Donald Trump announced a blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in April.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume military action against Iran if Tehran does not accept a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and rolling back its nuclear program. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for additional U.S. military action against Iran on Sunday, telling NBC’s Meet the Press that the status quo is strengthening Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has insisted that any negotiations do not amount to surrender, stating that Iran will defend its national interests with “resolute strength.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)