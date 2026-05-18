Somaliland’s Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Herzog

Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi presented his credentials to President Isaac Herzog on Monday, finalizing the diplomatic process launched in December 2024, when Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland, becoming the first country to do so since it declared its independence from Somalia in 1991.

At the time, some Israelis scoffed at the move, but it was later revealed that the process was set in motion by outgoing Mossad chief Dedi Barnea and was driven by strategic considerations.

In March 2026, it was revealed that Israel is exploring the possibility of establishing a base on the coast of Somaliland, at the mouth of the Red Sea, that would allow it to strike the Houthis in Yemen from a short distance away, eliminating the need for lengthy flights.

An official in the Somaliland presidential office confirmed that Israel and Somaliland intend to establish a strategic security partnership that could include Israel’s establishment of a base, possibly a covert one, on its coast. In addition, two officials said that Somaliland would permit Israel to use it territory to gather intelligence and carry out operations against the Houthis.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland followed years of behind-the-scenes work by the Mossad, which is responsible for maintaining covert ties with countries that lack formal diplomatic relations with Israel. The Mossad had been active in Somaliland for many years, and the relationships built between its leaders and senior Somaliland officials helped pave the way for the recognition agreements.

Mossad chief Barnea is said to have cultivated close and friendly ties several years ago with Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. Those ties developed into both professional and personal relationships, laying the groundwork for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland’s location on the Horn of Africa, adjacent to one of the world’s most critical commercial shipping lanes, lends it significant strategic value not only for Israel but also for Western countries and their allies. Its geographic position, together with its large airstrips, among the biggest in Africa, could in the future allow far more efficient and convenient operations for the Israeli Air Force and for Western militaries engaged in regional frameworks.

With Yemen effectively just across the water, Somaliland’s strategic importance is self-evident.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)