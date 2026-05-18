FIRST IN THE NATION: Philadelphia Airport Opens Fully Certified Kosher-And-Halal Dining Market

Philadelphia International Airport has unveiled what officials say is the first dining option in a U.S. airport fully dedicated to certified kosher and halal food, with the launch of PKS Kosher Market in Terminal A-West.

The new market-style grab-and-go location serves exclusively kosher-certified products while also offering halal-friendly options, marking a major milestone for travelers seeking reliable certified food options while flying.

The concept was developed by Prime Kosher Sports, a fast-growing foodservice operator founded in 2017 that specializes in high-quality kosher and halal offerings at major venues, including Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and the US Open.

The menu includes grilled chicken Caesar wraps, falafel wraps and platters, smoked turkey sandwiches on pretzel buns, specialty salads, kosher-certified snacks, candy, and beverages.

Beyond kosher and halal requirements, the market also offers gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and allergy-conscious options designed to accommodate a broad range of dietary needs.

“PKS Kosher Market is designed to meet the clear demand for kosher and halal foods in airports,” said Allan Bailey, President of PKS Airport. “It’s been a journey to get here, but we are very excited to get this venture off the ground.”

Mel Hannah, Vice President and General Manager of MarketPlace PHL, said the new dining option reflects the airport’s effort to better serve its diverse passenger base.

“Bringing a certified kosher and halal offering to PHL is key to providing a diverse lineup of dining options that welcomes all travelers,” Hannah said. “With the introduction of PKS Kosher Market, passengers will have access to fresh meals that meet dietary standards in a convenient format.”

The opening reflects growing demand nationwide for certified kosher and halal food options in airports and transportation hubs, particularly at international terminals serving large and diverse traveler populations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)