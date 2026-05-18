Severe Security Alarm: Fears Grow of an Oct. 7-Style Attack In The Shomron

Israel’s defense establishment is warning of a sharp deterioration in the security situation in Yehuda and Shomron, amid mounting intelligence warnings about Hamas attempts to carry out large-scale, deadly attacks, Walla reported.

Senior military officials are warning about the dangerous confluence of Iranian funding, Turkish coordination, and the influence of the recent Fatah conference, which they fear could ignite armed Tanzim terrorists on the Palestinian streets.

Israeli defense officials view Iran and Turkey as the primary drivers behind the current terror wave. The two countries are funneling money and exerting heavy pressure on local terror groups to carry out suicide bombings, shootings, and explosive attacks aimed at igniting the entire front.

According to data from the Yehuda and Shomron division, 22 battalions are currently deployed to secure 525 kilometers of the security barrier area, including 60 kilometers with no security fence at all. The division’s campaign against terrorism includes thwarting terror infrastructures and last-minute attacks, uncovering terror financing, seizing weapons, defending Israeli communities, securing the seam line, confronting nationalist violence, and stopping weapons smuggling from Jordan, where the black-market price of a Glock pistol has reportedly climbed to 40,000 shekels.

Security officials say the soaring prices reflect both the growing demand among terror groups and intensified Israeli efforts to disrupt the flow of weapons.

The main focus of the IDF’s concern is the growing fear of a nightmare scenario resembling the October 7 massacre, chalilah. Security officials revealed that over the past two years, forces operating in Yehuda and Shomron uncovered Hamas documents detailing organized operational plans for armed infiltrations and mass assaults into Israeli communities throughout the region.

Israeli security officials are also closely monitoring the implications of the Fatah conference led by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas over the weekend, with a speech focused largely on condemning Israeli operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yehuda and Shomron.

Contrary to expectations, Abbas did not announce a successor or designate a replacement, postponing the process. However, he emphasized plans to integrate younger figures into the leadership through what he described as a democratic process and under the sole framework of the PLO, declaring support for “one law, one army, one weapon.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)