NYT Poll: Trump Approval Drops To 37%, Just 35% Sympathize More With Israel Than Palestinians

President Trump’s job approval rating has fallen to 37 percent, the lowest mark of his second term, in a new New York Times/Siena College poll that finds broad voter disapproval of the U.S. war against Iran, deep pessimism about the economy and a Republican Party on shaky ground heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Fifty-nine percent of registered voters say they disapprove of the president’s performance in the survey, conducted May 11 to 15 and released Monday. That marks a three-point drop in approval from the previous Times/Siena poll in January, when Trump stood at 40 percent.

The war with Iran is a major drag on his standing. Sixty-four percent of voters say his decision to go to war was wrong, against 30 percent who say it was right, and 55 percent say the war will not be worth the costs. Support holds among Republicans, with about 70 percent backing the move, but it has collapsed elsewhere on the political map.

Trump is underwater on every major policy area tested in the poll, including immigration, the economy, the cost of living and Iran. Forty-nine percent of voters say they strongly disapprove of his handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and 56 percent express the same view of the war with Iran. More than half say Trump should not return to combat with Iran if the current negotiations fail to produce a deal.

The numbers are also bleak for Israel. Asked which side they sympathize with more, 37 percent of voters chose the Palestinians and 35 percent the Israelis, a narrow but historically significant inversion. Among voters aged 18 to 29, the gap is far wider, with 64 percent saying they sympathize more with the Palestinians and only 14 percent more with the Israelis.

Just 37 percent of all respondents, and only 5 percent of those under 30, support additional economic and military aid to Israel.

Trump’s slide is sharpest among women and nonwhite voters. His approval stands at 45 percent among men but only 29 percent among women, with 66 percent of women disapproving. Among nonwhite voters, nearly three-quarters disapprove of his performance and only 21 percent approve.

On the generic congressional ballot, Democrats lead Republicans 50 to 39 percent, though the poll found large majorities of voters dissatisfied with both major parties.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)