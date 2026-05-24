Senior Israeli Official: “Iran-US Deal Sends Dangerous Message To Iran”

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that the emerging US-Iran deal sends a dangerous message to Iran.

According to the official, the deal demonstrates to Iran that using its control over the Strait of Hormuz can be as powerful as a nuclear weapon.

He added that President Trump views the deal as an economic arrangement that allows the opening of the Strait and is contingent on dismantling Iran’s nuclear program.

“But what comes after Phase A remains unclear,” the official warned.

US Senator Lindsey Graham conveyed a similar message in a warning he issued on Motzei Shabbos, saying that a deal ending the war due to the perception that Iran cannot be prevented from its reign of terror over the Strait of Hormuz and its Gulf neighbors will lead to “a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)