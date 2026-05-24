Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior Israeli Official: “Iran-US Deal Sends Dangerous Message To Iran”

A rescue worker carries an infant from the scene of an Iranian missile strike in central Israel, March 31, 2026 (MDA)

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that the emerging US-Iran deal sends a dangerous message to Iran.

According to the official, the deal demonstrates to Iran that using its control over the Strait of Hormuz can be as powerful as a nuclear weapon.

He added that President Trump views the deal as an economic arrangement that allows the opening of the Strait and is contingent on dismantling Iran’s nuclear program.

“But what comes after Phase A remains unclear,” the official warned.

US Senator Lindsey Graham conveyed a similar message in a warning he issued on Motzei Shabbos, saying that a deal ending the war due to the perception that Iran cannot be prevented from its reign of terror over the Strait of Hormuz and its Gulf neighbors will lead to “a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BDE: Petirah Of R’ Yisroel Chaim Pichey Z”L, Son-In-Law Of R’ Mike Tress ZT”L

“DISASTROUS MISTAKE:” Ted Cruz, Pompeo Criticize Emerging Iran-US Deal

Russia Uses Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile In Mass Attack On Kyiv

Senior Israeli Official: “Iran-US Deal Sends Dangerous Message To Iran”

🚨 US STOCKPILE DRAINED: Report Says America Used Over Half Its THAAD Interceptors Defending Israel From Iran

“Netzach Yisrael Lo Yeshaker”: Israel’s Secret Unit Hunting Down Every Oct. 7 Massacre Terrorist

IRAN REARMING FAST: US Intel Says Tehran Restarted Drone Production, Could Rebuild Military Within Months

RISING HATRED: Germany Records Thousands Of Antisemitic Incidents As Jewish Leaders Warn Of “Worst Threat Since Holocaust”

LOOTING THE MURDERED: Photographer Charged With Stealing Camera Gear From Bondi Terror Victim

🚨 RED LINE FROM TEHRAN: Khamenei Reportedly Refuses To Remove Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium From Iran