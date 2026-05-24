“DISASTROUS MISTAKE:” Ted Cruz, Pompeo Criticize Emerging Iran-US Deal

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed grave concerns about the impending deal between the US and Iran to end the war.

“I am deeply concerned about what we are hearing about an Iran ‘deal,’ being pushed by some voices in the administration,” Cruz wrote.

“President Trump’s decision to strike Iran was the most consequential decision of his second term. He was right to do so, and we achieved extraordinary military results—including destroying all of their missiles & drones and sinking their entire navy.

“If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime—still run by Islamists who chant “death to America”—now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake.

“The details are still coming out—and I pray the early reports are wrong—but the fact that Biden’s Rob Malley is praising the deal is not encouraging.

“President Trump believes in peace through strength, and his strong leadership has already made America much safer. He should continue to hold the line, defend America & enforce the red lines he has repeatedly drawn.

Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state during Trump’s first term, also warned of the fallacy of the emerging deal.

“The deal being floated with Iran seems straight out of the Wendy Sherman-Robert Malley-Ben Rhodes playbook: Pay the IRGC to build a WMD program and terrorize the world,” he wrote.

“Not remotely America First. It’s straightforward: Open the damned strait. Deny Iran access to money. Take out enough Iranian capability so it cannot threaten our allies in the region.”

“Overdue. Let’s go,” he concluded.

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, criticized reports that the deal includes a 60-day ceasefire.

“The rumored 60-day ceasefire — with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith — would be a disaster,” Wicker wrote on X. “Everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)