Shas & UTJ Slam Police Chief For New Policy: “Don’t Lay Your Hands On Bnei Torah”

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy faced fierce backlash on Monday from Chareidi parties after ordering officers to detain draft dodgers encountered during routine interactions and transfer them to military authorities.

According to the new directive, any officer who encounters a draft dodger during any interaction must detain the individual, notify the military police, and wait for military investigators to arrive within 30 minutes.

The order, first reported by Ynet, marks a major shift in policy after months during which police had reportedly avoided arresting Chareidi draft dodgers and had instructed district commands “not to deal with the issue.”

The Shas party sharply condemned the decision, saying: “At a time when violence and crime are surging, and murderers are roaming freely in the streets, instead of properly addressing national security, the police have decided to devote resources to pursuing precious Lomdei Torah as if they were hardened criminals. It’s a disgrace that this is happening in the Jewish state.”

Shas also slammed the Attorney General’s Office: “Mr. Commissioner, do not fall into the political trap being led by the Attorney General and her team, whose entire goal is to bring down the government. Don’t lay your hands on bnei yeshivos and lomdei Torah.”

Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni also attacked the decision, saying: “How much further will the Attorney General drag Israeli society into the depths of the abyss? And davka the Police Commissioner will be forced to confront lomdei Torah — and that will be his badge of honor.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)