NO FINAL CALL: Trump Delays Decision on Iran Ceasefire Extension, Strait of Hormuz Agreement

President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on a proposed agreement with Iran that would extend the current ceasefire and facilitate the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, despite earlier signaling that a decision was imminent.

Trump announced Friday that he was convening a meeting in the White House Situation Room to make a “final determination” on a memorandum of understanding negotiated between U.S. and Iranian officials. The proposed framework would reportedly extend the existing ceasefire for an additional 60 days while advancing efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint.

However, according to reports citing a senior administration official, the roughly two-hour meeting ended without a decision. The official said the administration remains close to an agreement but that several key issues still require further discussion, including the potential unfreezing of Iranian financial assets and other concessions sought by Tehran.

The delay highlights ongoing divisions within the administration over how far the United States should go in offering economic relief to Iran in exchange for extending the ceasefire and securing the continued reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicate that access to frozen Iranian funds has emerged as one of the most contentious points in the negotiations.

Administration officials have emphasized that Trump will only approve an agreement that satisfies his core requirements, including measures aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated Saturday that the United States remains prepared to resume military operations if negotiations fail, while expressing hope that a diplomatic solution can still be reached.

The proposed deal follows weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by regional partners after months of conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and rattled global energy markets. A preliminary memorandum extending the ceasefire was reportedly finalized earlier this week, but implementation requires Trump’s approval.

Iranian officials have also cautioned that no final agreement has yet been reached, disputing some public statements made by U.S. officials regarding the terms under discussion.

For now, the ceasefire remains in place, but the White House has not indicated when Trump will make his final decision on whether to move forward with the proposed accord.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)