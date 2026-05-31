Released Terror Convict Ran Over Jewish Couple; Shin Bet Refused To Probe It As Terror Attack

Three months ago, a Jewish couple riding an ATV near the yishuv of Ateret were injured after being rammed into by two Arabs, with all indications of the “accident” pointing to a deliberate nationalistic attack.

The Arabs’ car swerved sharply toward the couple, crossing into their lane before hitting them.

The Honenu legal aid organization, which is representing the Jewish couple, demanded that the incident be investigated as a ramming attack and that the Arabs be arrested. However, the IDF and Shin Bet refused repeated requests to investigate the incident. Instead, the case was handled by the police as an accident without any investigation, with officers accepting an implausible version of events from the Arabs.

The Honenu organization subsequently discovered that one of the perpetrators is a released terrorist.

Following the discovery, Bleicher sent an urgent letter to Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, the commander of the Yehuda and Shomron Police District, demanding the immediate arrest of the terrorists.

In his letter, Bleicher warned that “the continued failure to arrest the terrorists poses an immediate danger and severely harms the security of Israeli citizens, IDF soldiers, and Israel Police officers.”

“It’s a good thing vigilant citizens are exposing this failure,” he wrote. “I hope the lessons of October 7 have been learned. I request that you respond to the demand of the terror victims – immediately arrest the terrorists and transfer the investigation to the Shin Bet.”

Bleicher outlined the details of the incident: “During Ramadan, an Arab vehicle driven by terrorists spotted a Jewish couple riding an ATV on the shoulder opposite them. The car accelerated toward the ATV, crossed a lane, and struck it forcefully. As a result of the impact, a young Israeli woman was thrown 7 meters into the nearby wadi and was seriously injured.”

“It would require an extraordinary chain of coincidences for this incident to have occurred as an accident rather than an attempted murder,” he noted.

“The refusal of the IDF and Shin Bet to investigate the terrorists is a severe security fail. It seems that the lessons of October 7 have not been learned at all, and the system prefers to bury terror attacks even at the cost of leaving terrorists free.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)