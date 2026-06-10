MURDER CHARGE IMMINENT: Police Complete Investigation Into Killing Of HaRav Yishai Por ZT’L, Killed Inside Kollel Chazon Ish

Israeli police have completed their investigation into the murder of HaRav Yishai Por inside Bnei Brak’s Chazon Ish and have filed a prosecutor’s declaration against the suspect, Guy Echtlinger, clearing the way for a murder indictment to be filed in the coming days.

As YWN reported, the horrific attack occurred while Reb Yishai was learning with his only son, 13, who was born after many years of marriage. He was critically wounded in the stabbing and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

At the same time, questions continue to surround the suspect’s mental condition and the failure to carry out multiple court orders requiring a psychiatric evaluation.

According to reports, the court has issued three separate orders directing that Echtlinger undergo psychiatric observation in a hospital setting. None of those orders have yet been carried out.

On June 3, a judge ordered that the suspect be transferred for psychiatric evaluation. The district psychiatrist reportedly declined, arguing that a meaningful examination could not yet be conducted at that stage of the proceedings.

The following day, the court issued a second explicit order directing that the examination proceed and that the suspect be transferred before Shabbos. That order was also not implemented.

On June 7, the court again ordered that Echtlinger be transferred for psychiatric observation and requested an explanation from prison authorities regarding the failure to comply with the previous directives.

It was revealed Wednesday that this order, too, had not been carried out.

In response, the judge again ordered that the suspect be transferred for psychiatric examination as soon as possible, specifically noting that multiple prior court orders had gone unfulfilled.

The judge further stressed the need to comply with earlier rulings and noted that higher courts had already determined that a competency evaluation may begin at this stage of the legal process.

Until the psychiatric examination is completed, the court ordered that the suspect remain in custody under hospitalization conditions.

A formal murder indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)