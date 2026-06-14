GOOD RIDDANCE: IDF Eliminates Hezbollah Terrorist Behind Murder Of Five U.S. Soldiers

The IDF announced Sunday that it has eliminated senior Hezbollah terrorist Ali Mussa Daqduq in an airstrike carried out Friday in southern Lebanon.

According to the military, Daqduq was targeted in an area south of the Litani River, where he had continued directing Hezbollah terrorist activity.

The IDF said Daqduq held numerous senior positions within Hezbollah over the years and served as “a source of knowledge with extensive operational experience.” In recent years, he “played a central role in advancing terrorist attacks and combat operations against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.”

Among his previous positions were head of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s security unit, commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, commander in the Nasr Unit’s operations branch, head of Hezbollah’s infantry forces, and commander of the organization’s “Golan File,” which oversaw Hezbollah’s military entrenchment in southern Syria.

“Over the past several years, Daqduq led much of Hezbollah’s operational planning against IDF soldiers along the Lebanon border,” the military said.

Daqduq was also notorious for orchestrating the 2007 kidnapping and murder of five U.S. soldiers in Iraq. He was captured by American forces that same year but later transferred to Iraqi custody after Iraq pledged to prosecute him. Instead, Iraqi authorities acquitted and released him in 2012, drawing sharp condemnation from Washington.

Reports in late 2024 claimed Daqduq had been killed in an Israeli strike in Syria, but it now appears he survived that attack. His son, Hassan Ali Daqduq, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Syria in December 2023.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)