Trump Blocks Planned Israeli Gaza Operation; IDF Advances Quiet Expansion Across Gaza Instead

The Trump administration recently blocked a military operation that Israel had been preparing to carry out in Gaza after U.S. officials were briefed on the plan and asked that it not move forward at this time, according to a Channel 13 report.

The operation was discussed at the highest political and security levels in Israel before details were presented to Washington. American officials reportedly expressed opposition to the plan and requested that Israel hold off.

Instead, the IDF has recently been advancing what the report describes as a “quiet, creeping annexation” of territory in the Gaza Strip.

A foreign diplomatic source told Channel 13 that the policy is proceeding without a public confrontation with international mediators. According to the source, that is largely due to growing frustration with Hamas over its conduct in the negotiations and its failure to uphold commitments made to the Trump administration and Arab mediators.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)