MAGAL TO VANCE: “Don’t Think You’ll Escape—This Iran Deal Is A Disgrace”

Israeli media personality Yinon Magal blasted U.S. Vice President JD Vance over the emerging U.S.-Iran agreement, accusing the Trump administration of backing down after Iran had been brought “to its knees.”

In remarks published Wednesday, Magal responded after Vance accused him of echoing Iranian propaganda and advocating for a “forever war.”

“First of all, if JD Vance thinks I’m adopting Iranian propaganda, I take that as a compliment,” Magal said. “In my opinion, they are the ones who adopted Iran’s propaganda and surrendered to it.”

Rejecting Vance’s accusation that he supports endless war, Magal said, “Those are arguments we usually heard from Israel’s far left—not from the American administration.”

“Iran was on its knees because of you and because of us. We worked together. And now they’ve brought you to your knees. That’s why we’re opposing this agreement.”

Magal stressed that he remains a strong supporter of President Donald Trump but questioned the administration’s direction on Iran.

“We love you. We love Trump. We stood together. I have no idea what happened—with you, with Witkoff, or with Kushner.”

Quoting the Megilas Esther, Magal said he had already urged Trump’s advisers to remember Mordechai’s message to Esther.

“Don’t think you’ll escape from this.”

Addressing Vance directly, Magal concluded: “I understand you’re looking out for America—that’s your job. But this agreement is a disgrace. I sincerely hope we won’t end up paying the price for what you’re about to sign.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)