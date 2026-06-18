SHOCKING CLAIMS: Yeshiva Bochur Says Israel Police Beat Him, Then Admitted He Was Innocent

A first-year bochur at Yeshivas Grodna in Be’er Yaakov claims he was violently assaulted and wrongfully arrested by police after inadvertently finding himself near a recent anti-draft demonstration, according to reports in the Chareidi media.

The bochur, a minor, reportedly sat down on a nearby sidewalk after encountering the demonstration and insists he took no part in the protest. Despite this, he alleges that a police officer suddenly attacked him, twisting his arm while he repeatedly cried out that he had done nothing wrong.

According to the report, the officer continued using force before taking the bochur into custody.

The yeshiva student was allegedly held overnight in a detention cell alongside criminal suspects accused of serious offenses. The report claims he was forced to remain in the cell throughout the night despite not being suspected of any crime.

The following morning, police reportedly acknowledged in court that the bochur was not a suspect in any offense, and the court ordered his immediate release.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny of police conduct during recent anti-draft protests. Footage circulated this week from demonstrations on Route 4 appeared to show officers using force against Chareidi protesters, including one officer who was later suspended after being filmed kicking a demonstrator lying on the ground.

The allegations have fueled renewed calls from Chareidi public figures for an independent review of police conduct during demonstrations.

Israel Police has not publicly responded to the specific allegations involving the Grodna yeshiva bochur.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)