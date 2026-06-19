“CALL ME A CRAZY JEW IF YOU WANT”: Former Hamas Hostage Takes On New Spiritual Commitment

Rom Breslavski, who survived Hamas captivity and whose ordeal gripped the nation, announced Thursday that he has taken upon himself a new spiritual commitment: wearing a large yarmulke that covers most of his head.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Breslavski said people can call him whatever they want “a settler, Chareidi, religious, extremist, or a crazy Jew” but stressed that he is proud of the decision and completely at peace with it.

Breslavski explained that he has decided to stop wearing the smaller yarmulke he previously wore and instead permanently wear a much larger one. He said the move is not about politics or belonging to any particular group, but about his identity as a Jew.

He also emphasized that while he has grown closer to Judaism and tradition, he opposes violent demonstrations and the use of terms such as “Nazis” against police and security forces.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Breslavski said he is simply proud to be a Jew living in Eretz Yisroel. He said the larger yarmulke is being worn out of respect for Yiddishkeit, love of Torah, and a desire to express his connection to Hashem following the great miracles he experienced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)