COLLISION COURSE: U.S. Intelligence Warns Netanyahu Could Undermine Trump’s Iran Deal

U.S. intelligence agencies have warned the Trump administration that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to take steps that could undermine President Donald Trump’s effort to secure a lasting agreement with Iran, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The assessment concludes that Israel remains determined to continue military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon despite the emerging U.S.-Iran agreement, which calls for an end to hostilities there. U.S. officials believe Netanyahu is facing intense political pressure to maintain military action against Hezbollah and that those domestic pressures could shape Israeli policy in the months ahead.

The warning comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem following the announcement of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding. Trump recently acknowledged having what he described as a “little dispute” with Netanyahu, complaining that “every time somebody walks into it that’s very close, something happens in Lebanon.”

The intelligence assessment states that Netanyahu’s political survival is closely tied to demonstrating toughness against Hezbollah and Iran. Public support in Israel for continued military action against Hezbollah remains strong, with many Israelis believing a withdrawal would be viewed as a sign of defeat. Tens of thousands of residents displaced from northern Israel by rocket, drone, and missile attacks have continued demanding stronger action against Hezbollah.

Israeli officials are concerned the agreement could limit Israel’s ability to defend itself against future Hezbollah attacks. Israeli leaders fear that ending military operations and withdrawing from parts of southern Lebanon could allow Hezbollah to rebuild its capabilities and restore its presence near Israel’s northern border.

There are also divisions within the Trump administration over Lebanon and the broader Iran agreement. Some officials favor prioritizing completion of the deal and avoiding a wider regional conflict, while others acknowledge Israel’s concerns regarding Hezbollah’s military strength and continued activity along the border.

Harrison Mann, a former U.S. Army officer who served as an analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency, said the intelligence reporting reflects a key factor driving Netanyahu’s decisions. Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace who advised both Democratic and Republican administrations, said the United States maintains significant leverage through military assistance, intelligence cooperation, and diplomatic support.

At the same time, Miller argued that if Hezbollah continues attacking northern Israel, Netanyahu is likely to respond regardless of American pressure. “I don’t care what Trump says; Netanyahu is going to respond,” he said.

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