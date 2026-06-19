LOOKING EAST: As Tensions With Trump Grow, Netanyahu’s Deepening Alliance With India Draws New Attention

When Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, murdering approximately 1,200 people, one of the first calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received did not come from Washington, Paris, or London. According to a Financial Times analysis, it came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who quickly expressed unequivocal support for Israel and stood by the country during one of its darkest moments.

The relationship between Netanyahu and Modi has grown dramatically over the past 12 years, built on a shared commitment to national security, the fight against Islamic terrorism, and strengthening their respective countries. The result has been an unprecedented strategic partnership between Israel and India that continues to expand across multiple fronts.

Today, the relationship spans intelligence cooperation, surveillance technologies, multibillion-dollar defense deals, joint military development, advanced agriculture initiatives, and expanding trade ties. India has also become one of the largest purchasers of Israeli defense systems and military technology.

An official from the Observer Research Foundation compared Israel’s role for the Indian military to a “well-stocked Walmart of weaponry,” providing advanced systems without many of the political conditions imposed by other Western arms suppliers.

The partnership extends deep into the business world as well. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose conglomerate purchased the Port of Haifa for $1.2 billion, works closely with Israeli defense industries, including the production of Hermes reconnaissance drones and Harop loitering munitions. Israeli military officers reportedly visit Indian military headquarters regularly, while intelligence cooperation between the Mossad and Indian agencies remains extensive.

The growing relationship has become increasingly significant as Israel faces mounting international pressure. While Netanyahu confronts arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court and growing criticism from parts of Europe and the United States, Modi has remained largely supportive. He was the last foreign leader to visit Israel before Israel’s strike on Iran in February and afterward limited his public response to calls for restraint without condemning Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that while much of the world embraced a universalist approach that downplayed nationalism, Netanyahu and Modi chose to embrace national identity. Many Indians view Israel as standing courageously against what they see as the threat of radical Islam, creating a natural ideological connection between the two nations.

The relationship traces back decades but accelerated following the 1999 Kargil War, when Israel supplied India with weapons and ammunition at a time when many Western countries distanced themselves from New Delhi following its nuclear tests. Since then, and particularly under Modi’s leadership, the alliance has become increasingly public.

The partnership has at times involved significant diplomatic risks. In 2022, eight former Indian Navy officers were arrested in Qatar and accused of spying on Qatar’s submarine program on Israel’s behalf. They were initially sentenced to death before eventually being released following intensive diplomatic efforts by India.

While the growing relationship enjoys broad support under Modi’s government, critics within India’s traditional foreign policy establishment argue that New Delhi has moved away from its historic support for the Palestinian cause and strained relations with Iran. Sonia Gandhi, a senior opposition Congress Party leader, accused Modi of displaying “moral cowardice” and abandoning humanitarian values through what she described as blind support for Israel.

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