SLOVENIA POLICY SHIFT: Prime Minister Janša Meets Yossi Dagan After Lifting Sanctions on Judea and Samaria Goods

In a meeting seen as a sign of Slovenia’s rapidly changing approach toward Israel, newly installed Prime Minister Janez Janša hosted Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan for an official diplomatic meeting in Ljubljana just days after taking office.

The meeting came shortly after Slovenia’s new government reversed several policies implemented by the previous administration, including the cancellation of restrictions on imports from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the removal of an arms embargo on Israel.

Janša and Dagan have maintained close ties for several years and have met on multiple occasions in both Slovenia and Israel. The latest meeting is considered one of the new prime minister’s first significant diplomatic engagements since returning to office.

Until recently, Slovenia was regarded as one of Israel’s most hostile governments in Europe. Last year, the country formally recognized a Palestinian state and became the first European nation to impose an official ban on imports from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria while also restricting arms trade with Israel.

The new government’s decisions signal a dramatic reversal in policy and a warming of relations with both Israel and the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

During the meeting, Dagan thanked Janša for his support and said, “All of Israel appreciates you, especially the pioneers building Judea and Samaria. We share the same values and the same mission, and we will achieve it together.”

Janša responded by offering his blessings to the residents of Judea and Samaria and expressing hope for continued friendship between Slovenia and Israel.

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