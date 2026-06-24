IRAN DEAL BACKLASH: Two-Thirds Of Israelis Say U.S.-Iran Agreement Is Bad For Israel, Poll Finds

A new survey released Wednesday by the Israeli-based Institute for National Security Studies found that 66% of Israelis believe the recently reached U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding is bad for Israel, highlighting deep public skepticism over the agreement’s impact on the country’s security.

The poll paints a grim picture of how Israelis view the outcome of the recent confrontation with Iran. Just 15% of respondents said Israel emerged victorious, while 37% believe Iran won and 43% said the conflict ended without a clear winner.

According to the survey, 41% of Israelis believe Israel’s security situation has worsened following Operation “Roaring Lion,” compared to just 26% who think it improved. A substantial 68% believe Israel will need to resume military action against Iran within the next year, while 54% think it would be capable of doing so.

The findings also show declining confidence in Israel’s overall national security. Only 20% described the country’s security situation as good or very good, while 42% said it was bad or very bad. Another 37% characterized it as average.

In northern Israel, 81% of respondents said current conditions do not provide sufficient security for residents. A majority, 57%, oppose a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon even if Hezbollah complies with a ceasefire agreement. Additionally, 59% support military action against Hezbollah even at the risk of a confrontation with President Donald Trump, while 52% expressed support for renewed military action against Iran under similar circumstances.

The poll also found growing skepticism regarding Trump’s commitment to Israel. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they believe Trump supports Israel’s security interests only when doing so aligns with his personal interests. Just 12% said Trump is “very committed” to protecting Israel’s interests, down sharply from 34.5% in March.

Meanwhile, only 35% of respondents believe Israel can act entirely independently when disagreements arise between Jerusalem and Washington on major diplomatic or security issues.

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