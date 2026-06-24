EIZENKOT SURGES, BENNETT SLIPS: New Polls Show Likud Still Leading As No Bloc Reaches Majority

New polls published by Kan News and Channel 13 show the Likud remaining Israel’s largest party, while Gadi Eizenkot continues to gain strength and Naftali Bennett loses ground. Neither political bloc reaches the 61-seat threshold needed to form a government without support from Arab parties.

According to the Kan News poll, the Likud rises by one seat from the previous survey to 24 mandates. Eizenkot’s “Yashar!” party climbs to 22 seats, while Bennett’s “Beyachad” party drops to 16.

The Kan News poll projects the following results: Likud 24, Yashar! 22, Beyachad 16, Yisrael Beiteinu 10, The Democrats 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta’al 6, Religious Zionism 5, and Ra’am 4. Blue and White, Balad, and the Reservists Party remain below the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined several political scenarios. In a scenario where Bennett and Yair Lapid run separately, Bennett receives 14 seats while Lapid falls to 4. A joint list headed by Benny Gantz, Yoaz Hendel, and Dedi Simhi would receive 7 seats. Under the current Kan News projection, the coalition bloc stands at 53 seats.

A separate Channel 13 poll produced similar results, with the Likud leading at 23 seats, followed by Eizenkot’s party with 20 and the Bennett-Lapid alliance with 15.

According to the Channel 13 poll, the coalition bloc receives 53 seats, the opposition led by Eizenkot receives 57, and the Arab parties hold 10 seats.

The survey also examined a broader political alliance led by Eizenkot. Under that scenario, his party would surge to 37 seats while the Likud would remain at 23. The opposition would rise to 58 seats and the coalition would fall to 52.

In head-to-head matchups for prime minister, Eizenkot leads Netanyahu 43% to 39%. Netanyahu leads Bennett 44% to 41%, while Eizenkot leads Bennett 42% to 21%.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)