Beloved Rebbi For Over 30 Years At Yeshiva Torah Temimah Niftar From COVID-19. 6 Yisomim – Urgent Campaign! Please Open Your Hearts!!





For over thirty years, Rabbi Steinberg was a beloved rebbi at Yeshiva Torah Temimah, teacher and director of the yeshiva’s boys’ minyan, bringing his expertise in chinuch and his love for talmidim each and every day.

He was a dedicated mispallel at the Tenke Bais Midrash in Boro Park.

His sudden passing has plunged his family and generations of parents and talmidim into mourning.

Rabbi Steinberg leaves behind his wife, Mrs. Fraidy Steinberg, and their wonderful family including 6 unmarried children.

Please open your hearts and help ease their pain during this trying time!

The fund in partnership with Yeshiva Torah Temima and Rabbi Brudny is being overseen by Rabbi Chaim Elazar Friedman, Tenke Ruv.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE







