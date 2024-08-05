Delta To Pause Flights Between New York-JFK And Tel Aviv Through August 31

Delta flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through Aug. 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region. Sales of these flights are suspended. Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Seats on Delta partner airlines Air France and EL AL Israel Airlines remain bookable on delta.com and through Delta Reservations when available.

Ongoing assessments

Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed.

Travel waiver and refunds