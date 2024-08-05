Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Delta To Pause Flights Between New York-JFK And Tel Aviv Through August 31


Delta flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through Aug. 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region. Sales of these flights are suspended. Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Seats on Delta partner airlines Air France and EL AL Israel Airlines remain bookable on delta.com and through Delta Reservations when available.

Ongoing assessments  

Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed.

Travel waiver and refunds   

travel waiver has been issued for all customers who booked travel to/from TLV before Sept. 10, 2024. Note: Dec. 31, 2023, was the previous cut-off date for customers to make changes to their reservation including rebooking, canceling or processing a refund.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

KAMALATASTROPHE: Trump Coins Name “Kamala Crash” As Markets Plunge, Blasts Biden Harris [VIDEOS]

TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil

IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies

Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network