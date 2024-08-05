White House Vows to Respond to Missile Attack on Iraqi Base Housing US Troops

The White House has issued a stern warning that the US will respond to a recent missile attack on an Iraqi base housing American military personnel “in a manner and place of our choosing.” The statement came after a national security briefing with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The attack, which occurred at the al Asad airbase in western Iraq, injured at least five US personnel when two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base. While no group has claimed responsibility, Iraq-based militias backed by Iran have been linked to similar attacks against US servicemembers in the past.