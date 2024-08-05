Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Russia Begins Delivering Advances Air Defense and Radar Equipment to Iran


According to Iranian officials cited by The New York Times, Russia has commenced delivery of sophisticated air defense and radar equipment to Iran. The move follows a request from Tehran to the Kremlin for the arms, signaling a deepening of military cooperation between the two nations.

This development coincides with a visit from a senior ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran, where Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, expressed his country’s determination to broaden relations with its “strategic partner Russia.”



