Shin Bet Uncovers Iranian Social Media Plot to Recruit Israeli Civilians

The Shin Bet security agency has exposed a new wave of fake social media accounts allegedly used by Iranian intelligence services to recruit Israeli civilians for missions that would compromise state security.

The agency revealed a list of suspicious Telegram profiles, channels, and bot accounts with usernames such as “Itamar201020”, “Gal01110”, and “VIP EMPLOYMENT”, which were used to contact Israelis and offer them “interesting and exciting” jobs with high salaries. However, these posts were actually attempts to gather personal details and recruit individuals for harmful activities.

Several Israeli civilians who were approached by these accounts reported the suspicious messages to the authorities, leading to the discovery of the Iranian plot. The Shin Bet praised the vigilance of these individuals and urged others to remain cautious when encountering suspicious online activity.

This latest revelation highlights the ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence services to exploit social media platforms for malicious purposes and underscores the importance of cybersecurity awareness in preventing such threats.